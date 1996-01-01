Responding to Azerbaijan’s challenges

|
Azerbaijan’s technical challenges
|A range of bp’s technology responses
|
Geologically young reservoirs in a tectonically active basin have resulted in soft, weakly consolidated sediments with large pressure differentials across zones
|
|The Caspian is land-locked, impacting drilling equipment availability. This constrains the number of reservoir penetrations made each year; in short, every well drilled must deliver and sustain maximum productivity and injectivity
|
|ACG is vast, equivalent in length to Greater London, yet is being developed from just six platforms
|
|Complex ocean floor topography, such as mud volcanoes and scarps
|
|Shah Deniz drilling is at the frontier, with narrow pore pressure and fracture gradient margins and high pressures. Shafag Asiman will build on experience from Shah Deniz high pressure drilling and production
|