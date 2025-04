bp has safely loaded the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export from its GTA Phase 1 project offshore Mauritania and Senegal. This follows flow of first gas from the project, announced earlier this year and marks a significant new supply for global energy markets. The first shipment of LNG was transferred to a carrier from the project’s floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel located 10 kilometres offshore, where the natural gas had been cryogenically cooled, liquefied and stored. Once fully commissioned, GTA Phase 1 is expected to produce around 2.3 million tonnes of LNG per year to feed into global energy needs, with an allocation of gas volumes also to be made available to the domestic markets in both countries when they are ready to receive it.