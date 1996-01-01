Site traffic information and cookies

The QU for GTA project
First caisson offload, photo courtesy of Eiffage
GTA quarters and utilities facility arrives offshore Mauritania & Senegal

The quarters and utilities (QU) facility that will accommodate workers operating the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) liquified natural gas (LNG) project has arrived at the GTA hub terminal offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

First caisson offload

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) is just one part of the approximately 33,000 square kilometres of acreage covered by the bp and Kosmos partnership. Photo courtesy of Eiffage

Health Project in Ndiago

bp and implementing partner SOS Educating Peers NGO (SOS PE) support promotion of access to health services in Ndiago

Agropastoral programme

bp and partners support women cooperatives in Ndiago to revitalize the horticulture and live stock sectors

In Mauritania and Senegal, bp and its partners are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Project (GTA), an innovative offshore project that has the potential to be a source of domestic energy and revenue for both countries.
Where we operate

In December 2018, bp announced the Final Investment Decision (FID) for Phase 1 of the innovative cross-border Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development.

Who we are

bp’s Mauritania and Senegal region was established in 2017, following the discovery of a gas field which straddles the maritime border of Mauritania and Senegal.

Fisher women

Community engagement

To ensure the safe delivery of offshore construction work, bp implements a local communications and engagement plan to reach the fishing communities.

Local content

We strive to build strong relationships with local communities, based on mutual trust and respect, and support civic dialogue, greater transparency and capacity building.

Local content case studies

Local supply chain

bp is committed to maximize the positive impact of local content spend through its activities in Mauritania and Senegal

Workforce development

To develop a comprehensive plan for long-term local workforce development, bp conducted a Learning Needs Assessment (LNA).

Social investment

Since entering in Mauritania, bp and partners have invested in the development of a social investment programme that enhance the quality of life in the communities we work in.

Local supplier portal

Local suppliers interested in working with bp,  can register on our portal.

Local supplier portal