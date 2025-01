bp has begun flowing gas from wells at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to its floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. Located offshore between the borders of Mauritania and Senegal, GTA is one of the deepest offshore developments in Africa, with gas resources in water depths of up to 2,850 metres. Today’s announcement marks an important step towards realising the potential of Mauritania’s and Senegal’s gas resources, with the possibility for the countries to become an important LNG production hub. bp will operate GTA on behalf of project partners Kosmos Energy, PETROSEN and SMH. Once fully commissioned, GTA Phase 1 is expected to produce around 2.3 million tonnes of LNG per year.