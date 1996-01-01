Where we operate

Learn more about the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Project (GTA)
The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field has the potential to be a source of domestic energy and revenue for both Mauritania and Senegal.
GTA is just one part of the approximately 13,500km2 of acreage held by bp and its partners in Mauritania and Senegal, thought to contain between 50-100tcf of gas resource potential. GTA alone is estimated to contain more than 15tcf of potentially recoverable gas resources.
bp is committed to helping both countries to develop their world-class resources in a sustainable way.
In December 2018, bp announced the Final Investment Decision (FID) for Phase 1 of the innovative cross-border Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development, following agreement reached between the Mauritanian and Senegalese governments and partners bp, Kosmos Energy and National Oil Companies Société des Pétroles du Sénégal (PETROSEN) and Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures (SMH).
This marked the beginning of a multi-phase project that is expected to have a lasting and positive impact for generations to come.
Gas will be produced from an ultra-deep-water subsea production system and processed in the mid-water by a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. The FPSO is being built in China and once completed, will be towed to be positioned on the edge of the continental shelf in ~120m water depth. The FPSO will process the gas, removing water and impurities prior to liquefaction.
The gas will then be exported for ~35km through a pipeline to the inshore Hub/Terminal, which includes a breakwater providing shelter to a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility. The FLNG is being built in Singapore and designed with a production capacity of circa 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum.
As part of the liquefaction process, gas will be cooled to temperatures below 150ºC in order to transform it into a liquid which enables storage and long-distance transportation.
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from GTA will be exported via LNG carriers which will berth at the Hub Terminal to then travel to their final international market destinations, delivering revenue to both countries.
