Where we operate

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Project Phase 1

On the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, in water depths of up to 2,850m, bp and its partners are developing a gas field with a 30-year production potential.

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field has the potential to be a source of domestic energy and revenue for both Mauritania and Senegal.



GTA is just one part of the approximately 13,500km2 of acreage held by bp and its partners in Mauritania and Senegal, thought to contain between 50-100tcf of gas resource potential. GTA alone is estimated to contain more than 15tcf of potentially recoverable gas resources.



bp is committed to helping both countries to develop their world-class resources in a sustainable way.



In December 2018, bp announced the Final Investment Decision (FID) for Phase 1 of the innovative cross-border Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development, following agreement reached between the Mauritanian and Senegalese governments and partners bp, Kosmos Energy and National Oil Companies Société des Pétroles du Sénégal (PETROSEN) and Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures (SMH).



This marked the beginning of a multi-phase project that is expected to have a lasting and positive impact for generations to come.