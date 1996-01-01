Site traffic information and cookies

In Mauritania and Senegal, bp and its partners are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Project (GTA), an innovative offshore project that has the potential to be a source of domestic energy and revenue for both countries.
photo courtesy of Eiffage

Who we are

bp’s Mauritania and Senegal region was established in 2017, following the discovery of a gas field which straddles the maritime border of Mauritania and Senegal.
Where we operate

Where we operate

In December 2018, bp announced the Final Investment Decision (FID) for Phase 1 of the innovative cross-border Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development.

Community engagement

Community engagement

To ensure the safe delivery of offshore construction work, bp implements a local communications and engagement plan to reach the fishing communities.

We strive to build strong relationships with local communities

Local content

We strive to build strong relationships with local communities, based on mutual trust and respect, and support civic dialogue, greater transparency and capacity building.

Local content case studies

Workforce development

Workforce development

To develop a comprehensive plan for long-term local workforce development, bp conducted a Learning Needs Assessment (LNA).

Local supply chain

Local supply chain

bp is committed to maximize the positive impact of local content spend through its activities in Mauritania and Senegal

Social investment

Social investment

Since entering in Mauritania, bp and partners have invested in the development of a social investment programme that enhance the quality of life in the communities we work in.

Local supplier portal

Local supplier portal

Local suppliers interested in working with bp, can register on our portal.
M&S Procurement upcoming opportunities

Procurement opportunities

Here you can visualize the upcoming procurement opportunities.