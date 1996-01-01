Who we are

bp established its presence in Mauritania and Senegal in 2017, following the discovery of a gas field which straddles the maritime border of the two countries.
Since entering in Mauritania and Senegal, bp partnered with Kosmos Energy, Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures (SMH) and Société des Pétroles du Sénégal (PETROSEN) on the development of the multi-phase Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Project.
The GTA Project Phase 1 is an innovative project and multi-billion-dollar investment to establish the basin as a world class gas province and major LNG Hub.
In July 2021, the GTA project has been granted the status of National Project of Strategic Importance by the Presidents of Mauritania and Senegal. This important recognition shows the commitment of the host governments and the importance of the project to both countries.
bp entered Senegal in 2017 and has significant participating interests in two offshore blocks in the country: St Louis Offshore Profond and Cayar Offshore Profond. Our partners in these blocks are Kosmos Energy and PETROSEN.
Download our Production Sharing Contracts here:
bp is committed to exploring future growth opportunities in Senegal, including the development of the national gas to power project Yakaar Teranga and its potential to secure energy for Senegal.
To develop a comprehensive plan for long-term local workforce development, bp conducted a Learning Needs Assessment (LNA).Find out more
bp is committed to maximize the positive impact of local content spend through its activities in Mauritania and Senegal.Find out more
Since the establishment of bp’s presence in Senegal, bp and partners have invested in the development of a social investment programmeFind out more