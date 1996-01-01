Site traffic information and cookies

Who we are

 

bp in Mauritania and Senegal

Aligned with bp's Net Zero aims and commitment to the development of low carbon, bp is interested in pursuing integrated energy offers in Mauritania and Senegal.
Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project
Download Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project pdf

bp established its presence in Mauritania and Senegal in 2017, following the discovery of a gas field which straddles the maritime border of the two countries.


Since entering in Mauritania and Senegal, bp partnered with Kosmos Energy, Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures (SMH) and Société des Pétroles du Sénégal (PETROSEN) on the development of the multi-phase Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Project.


The GTA Project Phase 1 is an innovative project and multi-billion-dollar investment to establish the basin as a world class gas province and major LNG Hub. 


In July 2021, the GTA project has been granted the status of National Project of Strategic Importance by the Presidents of Mauritania and Senegal. This important recognition shows the commitment of the host governments and the importance of the project to both countries.  

bp in Senegal

bp entered Senegal in 2017 and has significant participating interests in two offshore blocks in the country: St Louis Offshore Profond and Cayar Offshore Profond. Our partners in these blocks are Kosmos Energy and PETROSEN. 

Download our Production Sharing Contracts here: 

Cayar Profond contract
Saint Louis Profond contract

Other projects

Yakaar Teranga

bp is committed to exploring future growth opportunities in Senegal, including the development of the national gas to power project Yakaar Teranga and its potential to secure energy for Senegal.

 

Local content

Local content

We strive to build strong relationships with local communities, based on mutual trust and respect

Massaer Cisse - vice president and head of country Senegal

Vice president and head of country

Massaer Cisse - vice president and head of country Senegal

Local content case studies

Workforce development

Workforce development

To develop a comprehensive plan for long-term local workforce development, bp conducted a Learning Needs Assessment (LNA).

Local supply chain

bp is committed to maximize the positive impact of local content spend through its activities in Mauritania and Senegal.

Social investment

Social investment

Since the establishment of bp’s presence in Senegal, bp and partners have invested in the development of a social investment programme

