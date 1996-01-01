Who we are

bp established its presence in Mauritania and Senegal in 2017, following the discovery of a gas field which straddles the maritime border of the two countries.



Since entering in Mauritania and Senegal, bp partnered with Kosmos Energy, Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures (SMH) and Société des Pétroles du Sénégal (PETROSEN) on the development of the multi-phase Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Project.



The GTA Project Phase 1 is an innovative project and multi-billion-dollar investment to establish the basin as a world class gas province and major LNG Hub.



In July 2021, the GTA project has been granted the status of National Project of Strategic Importance by the Presidents of Mauritania and Senegal. This important recognition shows the commitment of the host governments and the importance of the project to both countries.

