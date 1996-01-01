Regular updates on offshore works schedules and vessels are provided through a variety of communications channels. Radio announcements, posters, leaflets, WhatsApp messages and targeted meetings are used to keep the community informed on the progress of work and the safety measures to be taken.
Our social investment activities aim to promote sustainable social, economic and environmental development with the impacted communities in both Mauritania and Senegal and create local opportunities and enhance quality of life.
