A historic visit to the GTA Hub

This visit took place in celebration of GTA’s first liquified natural gas (LNG) cargo export in April 2025 and the project achieving first gas earlier this year.

bp CEO Murray Auchincloss, EVP Production & Operations Gordon Birrell, SVP of Mauritania and Senegal Dave Campbell and members of the regional leadership team welcomed our guests and accompanied them on a tour of the GTA Hub, including the control room and a key viewpoint overlooking the facility and the GIMI FLNG vessel.

A special highlight was the unveiling of a commemorative plaque, symbolizing the strength of our partnership.