Request for information. The purpose is to test potential bidders' capacity, capability and understanding of the proposed scope by sharing a high-level version of it prior to inviting bidders to respond to the full Request for Proposal (RFP). You are encouraged to respond for any part of the scope that is applicable to your business, even if you are unable to provide the full scope. If the proposed scope is misaligned with your business, you are encouraged to confirm that you are declining to participate in the RFI, and state that the scope is not applicable to your business. It is important to respond to RFIs as the responses will service as future market intelligence.