Who we are

bp established its presence in Mauritania and Senegal in 2017, following the discovery of a gas field which straddles the maritime border of the two countries.
Since entering in Mauritania and Senegal, bp partnered with Kosmos Energy, Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures (SMH) and Société des Pétroles du Sénégal (PETROSEN) on the development of the multi-phase Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Project.
The GTA Project Phase 1 is an innovative project and multi-billion-dollar investment to establish the basin as a world class gas province and major LNG Hub.
In July 2021, the GTA project has been granted the status of National Project of Strategic Importance by the Presidents of Mauritania and Senegal. This important recognition shows the commitment of the host governments and the importance of the project to both countries.
In Mauritania, bp has active working interests, including operatorship, in two offshore blocks: C8 and C12. Our partners in the blocks are Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures (SMH) and Kosmos Energy.
bp is committed to exploring future growth opportunities in Mauritania, including the development of the Southern Mauritania Gas Hub (SMGH).
bp implement a local capabilities, goods and services strategy to ensure the maximum use of local contractors
To develop a comprehensive plan for long-term local workforce development, bp conducted a Learning Needs Assessment (LNA).
bp and partners have invested in the development of a social investment programme that enhances the quality of life in the communities we work in and creates long-term opportunities for local development.