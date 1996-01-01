Who we are

Site traffic information and cookies

bp established its presence in Mauritania and Senegal in 2017, following the discovery of a gas field which straddles the maritime border of the two countries.

bp in Mauritania and Senegal

Aligned with bp’s Net Zero aims and commitment to the development of low carbon, bp is interested in pursuing integrated energy offers in Mauritania and Senegal.  
GTA
Greater Tortue Ahmeyim fact sheet

Since entering in Mauritania and Senegal, bp partnered with Kosmos Energy, Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures (SMH) and Société des Pétroles du Sénégal (PETROSEN) on the development of the multi-phase Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Project.


The GTA Project Phase 1 is an innovative project and multi-billion-dollar investment to establish the basin as a world class gas province and major LNG Hub. 


In July 2021, the GTA project has been granted the status of National Project of Strategic Importance by the Presidents of Mauritania and Senegal. This important recognition shows the commitment of the host governments and the importance of the project to both countries.  

bp in Mauritania

In Mauritania, bp has active working interests, including operatorship, in two offshore blocks: C8 and C12. Our partners in the blocks are Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures (SMH) and Kosmos Energy.  


Download our Production Sharing Contracts here: 

Exploration and Production Contract C8
Exploration and Production Contract C12

Other projects

Southern Mauritania Gas Hub (SMGH)

bp is committed to exploring future growth opportunities in Mauritania, including the development of the Southern Mauritania Gas Hub (SMGH).

Local content

bp aims to have a positive impact in the countries where we operate.

Mohamed Limam – VP and Head of Country Mauritania

Mohamed Limam has been vice president and head of country of bp Mauritania since January 2018

Local content case studies

Local supply chain 

bp implement a local capabilities, goods and services strategy to ensure the maximum use of local contractors

People and skills development

Workforce development

To develop a comprehensive plan for long-term local workforce development, bp conducted a Learning Needs Assessment (LNA).

Social investment

Social Investment

bp and partners have invested in the development of a social investment programme that enhances the quality of life in the communities we work in and creates long-term opportunities for local development.  

