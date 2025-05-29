A historic visit to the GTA Hub

Members of the GTA Team, President Ghazouani, President Faye, Todd Niebruegge - Kosmos Energy, Karl Staubo - Golar LNG, and Murray Auchincloss - bp
This visit took place in celebration of GTA’s first liquified natural gas (LNG) cargo export in April 2025 and the project achieving first gas earlier this year.
bp CEO Murray Auchincloss, EVP Production & Operations Gordon Birrell, SVP of Mauritania and Senegal Dave Campbell and members of the regional leadership team welcomed our guests and accompanied them on a tour of the GTA Hub, including the control room and a key viewpoint overlooking the facility and the GIMI FLNG vessel.
A special highlight was the unveiling of a commemorative plaque, symbolizing the strength of our partnership.
This milestone is more than just delivering energy—it’s about unlocking potential and deepening the partnerships we have with PETROSEN, SMH and Kosmos Energy, all our local suppliers and contractors, and of course the communities of Mauritania and Senegal, in which we have the privilege to operate in.
And for Mauritania and Senegal, GTA’s first cargo export is a key milestone as it confirms their step onto the global stage, as LNG exporting nations.