A historic visit to the GTA Hub

Published:
29 May 2025
On 22 May 2025, bp and its partners hosted His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal, along with distinguished government guests and partners on the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Hub Terminal for the first time.

Members of the GTA Team, President Ghazouani, President Faye, Todd Niebruegge - Kosmos Energy, Karl Staubo - Golar LNG, and Murray Auchincloss - bp

This visit took place in celebration of GTA’s first liquified natural gas (LNG) cargo export in April 2025 and the project achieving first gas earlier this year.  

 

bp CEO Murray Auchincloss, EVP Production & Operations Gordon Birrell, SVP of Mauritania and Senegal Dave Campbell and members of the regional leadership team welcomed our guests and accompanied them on a tour of the GTA Hub, including the control room and a key viewpoint overlooking the facility and the GIMI FLNG vessel. 

 

A special highlight was the unveiling of a commemorative plaque, symbolizing the strength of our partnership. 

During the visit, the delegation met some of GTA’s young local trainee technicians, graduates of bp’s four-year apprenticeship programme   – a powerful example of bp’s commitment to local content and capability building. 
Apprenticeship programme

This milestone is more than just delivering energy—it’s about unlocking potential and deepening the partnerships we have with PETROSEN, SMH and Kosmos Energy, all our local suppliers and contractors, and of course the communities of Mauritania and Senegal, in which we have the privilege to operate in.

 

And for Mauritania and Senegal, GTA’s first cargo export is a key milestone as it confirms their step onto the global stage, as LNG exporting nations. 

Photo credit  : Mody Ba and Abdou Karim Ndoye