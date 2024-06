The Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) is one of the key components of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project and has arrived at its final location offshore Mauritania and Senegal, completing the arrival of all the projects’ components. The vessel is securely moored in its permanent location for the next 20 years, to be operated by bp on behalf of project partners Kosmos Energy, PETROSEN and SMH. The FPSO is expected to process over 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day as part of the GTA project which is expected to produce around 2.3 million tonnes of LNG annually. The project has been granted the status of National Project of Strategic Importance by the Presidents of both Mauritania and Senegal.