NOUAKCHOTT – A ground-breaking ceremony was held today to celebrate the start of the construction of The Nouakchoutt Interactive Training Centre. bp along with joint venture partners Kosmos Energy have made a multi-million-dollar investment in the training centre, designed to build national capability building in the oil and gas sector. The project has been planned in close partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohamed Abdel Vetah, Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Mines; Emma Delaney, Regional Vice President for West Africa, bp; and Mike Anderson, Senior Vice President of External Affairs, Kosmos Energy.

Construction of the facility has been contracted to a local Mauritanian company, and will consist of training and break-out rooms, equipped with technology to enable the remote delivery of world class oil and gas training courses run from global locations. Trainees will also have access to a library of e-learning modules.

Emma Delaney, bp’s Regional President for West Africa, commented “It is a proud day for bp and our partners to see the start of such a significant project – one that will play a key role in developing national skills and capability in the oil and gas sector in Mauritania. With the recent sanction of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Project, bp is investing in local capacity building initiatives to support the country’s growing industry. We see a bright future for Mauritania’s energy industry, and we look forward to supporting Mauritanian talent to take part in this new sector”.

Mike Anderson, Senior Vice President of External Affairs at Kosmos Energy, said: “From the moment Kosmos entered Mauritania in 2012, we have recognized that it is a great place to work. We have been impressed by the professionalism and technical capability of SMHPM, and we have appreciated Minister Abdel Vetah and his Ministry’s constructive approach to engaging with international investors like Kosmos. Now is an excellent time for companies to invest in Mauritania’s future and we are committed to doing our part. Kosmos will continue to invest in people and their capabilities because it’s the right way to do business and our future success is fully connected with Mauritania’s.”

His Excellency Mohamed Abdel Vetah, Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Mines, added, “What we see today is a testament to the government’s commitment to encourage international investment and collaboration with strong IOCs like bp. We are working together to open up and develop a new and exciting sector, and this type of capacity building initiative means that our national talent can be at the centre of it”.

The financial and project management support for the building of the interactive training centre is just one part of a series of capacity building initiatives bp have announced in Mauritania. In consultation with the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines and in partnership with the Ecole Superieure Polytechnique in Nouakchott, bp have also donated specialist laboratory equipment.

Other programmes include scholarship support at graduate and undergraduate levels, currently supporting students on programmes in the UK, France, Tunisia and Morocco; as well as ongoing English language training for 50 plus government employees.

Furthermore, bp are running a programme of social investment activities designed to promote education and economic development for the communities closest to the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project, and will continue to work with local officials, community organisations and civil society to run these activities through 2019 and beyond.