bp has begun flowing gas from wells at the GTA Phase1 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to its floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for the next stage of commissioning.

GTA, offshore Mauritania and Senegal, is one of the deepest offshore developments in Africa, with gas resources in water depths of up to 2,850 metres. Once fully commissioned, GTA Phase 1 is expected to produce around 2.3 million tonnes of LNG per year. In 2021, it was declared “a project of strategic national importance” by both host governments.

Today’s announcement marks an important milestone towards realising the potential of Mauritania’s and Senegal’s gas resources, with the possibility for the countries to become an important LNG production hub.



“This is a fantastic landmark for this important megaproject. First gas flow is a material example of supporting the global energy demands of today and reiterates our commitment to help Mauritania and Senegal develop their natural resources, Africa’s significance in the global energy system is growing, and these nations now have enhanced roles to play. Congratulations to the project and production teams for delivering this project and for always keeping safe operations at the heart of what they do. Thank you to the entire GTA team, our partners and host governments for this tremendous achievement.”

Gordon Birrell, EVP production & operations.

Gas from GTA Phase 1 is being introduced to the GTA FPSO approximately 40 kilometres offshore, where water, condensate and impurities are removed. From there, it will be transferred via pipeline to a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel located 10 kilometres offshore, where it will be cryogenically cooled, liquefied and stored before being transferred to LNG carriers for export. Some of the gas will be allocated to help meet growing energy demand in the two host countries.

“With this milestone, Mauritania and Senegal take a major step towards an exciting new chapter as gas-exporting nations. I am proud of the relationships we continue to strengthen in both countries. Without the resilience and dedication of the bp team, as well as our partners, host governments and of course the people of Mauritania and Senegal, none of this would have been possible,” Dave Campbell, SVP Mauritania and Senegal.



GTA construction activities have generated more than 3,000 local jobs, and the project has engaged with around 300 local companies across Mauritania and Senegal. bp and partners have invested in local workforce development – including a four-year apprentice training programme – and started a multi-million-dollar social investment programme that aims to enhance local quality of life and create long-term opportunities for local development.

Notes to editor:

The FPSO, which arrived offshore Mauritania and Senegal in 2Q 2024, is designed to process over 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

The Gimi FLNG vessel, which liquefies GTA gas, is owned and operated by Golar LNG.

The multi-million-dollar GTA social investment program in Mauritania and Senegal focuses on the areas of community health, economic development, environmental awareness, and education.

The apprentice training programme is committed to developing a pipeline of local talent and has 47 apprentice technicians on a bespoke programme, preparing them to be among the next generation of offshore operators.

bp is also supporting local economic development in Mauritania and Senegal by investing in areas such as fishing, women cooperatives, health, micro-finance, and business skills training.