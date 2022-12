Wilhelmshaven green hydrogen hub

We're aiming to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and in support of this, bp is determined to help advance the hydrogen industry across the UK, Europe, Australia and US.



Hydrogen is set to provide low carbon energy for activities and processes that are difficult to electrify – especially in industry: iron, steel and chemicals for high-temperature processes. We expect it to help to decarbonize long-distance transportation in marine, aviation and heavy-duty road transport.



By building on our low carbon businesses and our existing capabilities, bp’s aim is develop low carbon hydrogen projects in core markets by 2030. To achieve this, we are accessing new segments, such as the mobility and industrial sectors – including the decarbonization of our own refineries.