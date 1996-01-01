mybpenergy Terms of use

Legal notice

The following sets out the terms and conditions of use of the mybpenergy.com website.

Words and phrases such as "BP", "bp", "business unit", "company", "us", "we" and derivatives thereof in this Website are used generally and are intended to refer to the relevant member business unit and/or company or companies within the BP p.l.c. group of companies.



Our liability to you

The information (including any software algorithms, text or graphics) contained in this Website ("Website Information") is not comprehensive. Despite our efforts, it may not be accurate, up to date or applicable to the circumstances of any particular case. The Website and the Website Information is provided on an "as-is" and "as -available" basis. We cannot accept any liability for any inaccuracies or omissions in this Website. We make no representation or warranty, express or implied, about the accuracy, completeness or currency of the Website Information including any hypertext links or any other items used either directly or indirectly from the Website, and reserve the right to make changes and corrections to the Website and the Website Information at any time, without notice.The use of the Website is at your sole risk and any decisions or actions based on the Website Information are your sole responsibility. We accept no liability for any direct, indirect, special, consequential or other losses or damages of whatsoever kind, arising out of access to, or the use of, this Website or the Website Information, even if we are advised of such losses or damages. No warranty of any kind, implied, express or statutory, including but not limited to, any warranty as to merchantability, non-infringement of intellectual property rights or third party rights, title, latent defects, uninterrupted service, fitness for any particular purpose or freedom from computer viruses, is given in conjunction with the Website or the Website Information. No information contained in this Website constitutes an invitation by or on behalf of bp to enter into a contract or risk management product arrangement with you. The actual terms and conditions of any contract or specific arrangement between you and bp may differ from the Website Information.



Use of any hyperlink

We are not responsible for the content of any other website, including any website through which you may have gained access to our Website or to which you may gain access from our Website. If you hyperlink to any other website from our Website, then you are deemed to have acknowledged that we have not reviewed such other website and hereby disclaim responsibility for any information contained in any such site accessed through the hyperlink. We do not accept any liability for any direct, indirect, special, consequential or other losses or damages of whatsoever kind, in connection with or arising out of access to, or use of, any such sites or links or any information contained therein.



Ownership of copyright and trade marks on this website

All information contained in this Website (including any software algorithms, text or graphics) is protected under applicable copyright laws and all other applicable intellectual property laws and you are responsible for obeying all applicable copyright and applicable intellectual property laws. We permit you to make copies of this Website as necessary incidental acts during your viewing of it; and you may take a print for your personal use of so much of the site as is reasonable for private purposes. All other use is strictly prohibited. The Website and its related software are the intellectual property of and are owned by BP p.l.c., its affiliates, or subsidiaries. Use of the Website does not grant you any intellectual property rights whatsoever in the website and its related software and all rights are reserved by BP p.l.c. Any form, database, or software that is altered, conceived, made, or developed in whole or in part by BP p.l.c., its affiliates, or subsidiaries (including any developed jointly with you) during or as a result of your access to this Website shall become and remain the sole and exclusive property of BP p.l.c. All the contents of this Website are copyrighted material of BP p.l.c. its affiliates and subsidiaries. Certain names, including business names and brand names, words, titles, phrases, logos, icons, color patterns, color schemes, design schemes, insignia, image standards, graphics or designs contained in the Website may be considered trademarks, service marks, trade names or design marks of BP p.l.c. its affiliates and subsidiaries. The display of such trademarks, service marks, trade names or design marks in the Website does not imply that a license of any kind has been granted to any other party. Any unauthorized use regarding publication, copying or modification of the information contained in this Website, including trademarks, service marks, trade names and design marks, may violate applicable legislation and may result in legal action. You may not frame this site nor provide a link to a page other than the home page without our express written permission.

Our privacy statement

When you visit this Website, we may process your personal information (or personal data). Any personal information you provide to us will be treated in accordance with the Privacy Statement that appears on this Website. When you request information through this Website, we may process your e-mail address and full name. We will only use the personal information you provide to us for the purposes of corresponding with you and to send you the information you request through the contact form on the Website. Your personal information will only be used for the purposes outlined above, and we will make sure that we have an appropriate lawful basis to do so, where required under applicable law. We will not share your personal information with any third party service providers outside bp without your permission, unless required by law to disclose the same and then only to the extent so required. By providing us with your personal information, you agree that we may utilize the information for the purposes set out above. All personal information will be treated in accordance with applicable privacy law and the Website Privacy Statement. For further information about our privacy practices, and how we may handle your personal information, see our Website Privacy Statement. For information about bp’s Counterparty Due Diligence and the associated privacy practices see the Privacy Statement.



ID and password

You are provided with an identification code and password exclusively for use by you in accessing this Website. You shall take such actions as are necessary to maintain the confidentiality and otherwise to prevent the unauthorised use of the identification code and password and you agree to notify us promptly in the event that any unauthorised person has gained access to them. You hereby authorise us and any party claiming through us to rely upon any information and instructions set forth in any data transmission using the identification code or password without making further investigation or enquiry and regardless of the actual identity of the individual transmitting the same in connection with the operation of the Website, save in the case of our negligence or willful default. You shall indemnify and hold us harmless from any claim, proceeding or damages relating to the use, misuse or unauthorised use of the identification code and password, save in respect of our negligence or willful default.



What law governs this website?

If you are located in the United States, your use of this Website and downloads from it, and the operation of these terms and conditions, shall be interpreted and governed in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas (being deemed by both ourselves and you as the place where agreement was made for these terms and conditions) and any applicable Federal law. The Courts of Texas shall have exclusive jurisdiction over any dispute arising out of your use of this Website. If you are located in Canada, your use of this Website and downloads from it, and the operation of these terms and conditions, shall be interpreted and governed in accordance with the laws of the Province of Alberta (being deemed by both ourselves and you as the place where agreement was made for these terms and conditions) and the federal laws of Canada applicable herein and you hereby irrevocably attorn to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the Province of Alberta over any dispute arising out of your use of this Website. If you are located outside of the United States or Canada, your use of this Website and downloads from it, and the operation of these terms and conditions, shall be interpreted and governed in accordance with the local and federal laws of the country where this Website was accessed. In the event that any or any part of the terms contained in these terms and conditions shall be determined by any competent authority to be invalid, unlawful or unenforceable to any extent, such term shall to that extent be severed from the remaining terms which shall continue to be valid and enforceable to the fullest extent permitted by law.