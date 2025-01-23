GETEC ENERGIE expands its offering for large commercial customers in Austria at the beginning of 2025

Since the beginning of the year, GETEC has been offering Austrian industrial and multi-site* customers also natural gas. The German company, which specializes in supplying B2B customers, has been active in the energy market since 2001 and offers commercial energy consumers in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands supply options for both conventional electricity and gas products as well as supply solutions from renewable energy sources.



"The Austrian gas market is currently characterized by relatively little competition in the supply of large commercial customers," says Cord Wiesner, CEO of GETEC. "We are sure that the offer we can make to industrial and multi-site companies in Austria will be met with great interest".

GETEC was acquired by bp in August 2024, becoming part of bp’s international gas & power trading business. Jason Tate, VP European power trading & origination at bp says:

“The expansion of GETEC in Austria is another example of how bp is growing our European gas and power business. By integrating GETEC into our operations we can continue to develop our offering to new and existing customers by providing them with the energy they need.”

GETEC is currently working to further expand its presence in Europe. The Hanover-based company plans to offer its comprehensive range of energy solutions from conventional and renewable sources to even more industrial and multi-site companies in other European countries.

* companies with very large numbers of consumption points.