GETEC ENERGIE expands its offering for large commercial customers in Austria at the beginning of 2025

Since the beginning of the year, GETEC has been offering Austrian industrial and multi-site* customers also natural gas. The German company, which specializes in supplying B2B customers, has been active in the energy market since 2001 and offers commercial energy consumers in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands supply options for both conventional electricity and gas products as well as supply solutions from renewable energy sources.
GETEC was acquired by bp in August 2024, becoming part of bp’s international gas & power trading business. Jason Tate, VP European power trading & origination at bp says:
GETEC is currently working to further expand its presence in Europe. The Hanover-based company plans to offer its comprehensive range of energy solutions from conventional and renewable sources to even more industrial and multi-site companies in other European countries.
* companies with very large numbers of consumption points.
GETEC ENERGIE GmbH supports large energy consumers, suppliers and producers in the efficient procurement and marketing of energy - from conventional and renewable sources. With its highly efficient B2B platform and its expertise in the energy industry, GETEC ENERGIE GmbH offers its customers comprehensive solutions.
GETEC ENERGIE GmbH: julia.oentrich@getec-energie.de ,+49 (0) 511 51949 – 278
