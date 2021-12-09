Regulatory resource centre

bp Energy Company (“BPEC”) is provisionally registered as a “swap dealer” as defined in Section 1a(49) of the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC Regulation 1.3(ggg).



In order for BPEC to be able to transact with you, we are requesting that you agree to adhere to ISDA’s August 2012 [and March 2013] Dodd-Frank Protocols (the “Protocol”) , including any addendums to the Protocol relevant to your transactions with us and complete the associated questionnaire, please see Dodd-Frank Documentation Initiative.

BPEC subscribed to ISDA Amend, a joint service provided by Markit and ISDA, to enable swap dealers and their clients to amend swap documentation using a single online tool. All aspects of the questionnaire are now available online at IHS Markit.

BPECs questionnaire will be available on ISDA Amend, but if you prefer to exchange the questionnaire directly with us via email, you may submit your questionnaire to FinancialContractsExternal@uk.bp.com.

Please note that BPEC expects to subscribe to additional ISDA protocols that are currently in the process of being finalized. Accordingly, BPEC may ask you to adhere to those additional protocols in the future so that we can continue to transact with you. We will keep you updated on these additional ISDA protocols and provide you with any related documentation that we believe requires your attention or completion.