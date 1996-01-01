Gas Americas

bp has been the leader in Platts’ North American Gas Marketers rankings since 2002, with more than 3,500 wholesale customers depending on us for reliable delivery every day.



Our expertise in physical markets is backed by a vast network of assets. This combined with our risk management capabilities, means we can offer reliable physical supply, long-term agreements, cross-commodity solutions and risk mitigation products.



Our natural gas business represents an important part of bp’s broader strategy to advance the energy transition. In addition to natural gas, we are a leading supplier of renewable natural gas (RNG), or ‘biogas’, to the US transportation sector. We have the necessary capabilities to work on projects that reduce and/or store greenhouse gases and generate environmental credits for use in carbon markets.

We add value through our strong producer and consumer relationships, scheduling and transportation knowledge and financial tools. Customers benefit from our market knowledge, trading platforms, flexible contract terms and credit options.