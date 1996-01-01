Retail energy supply and services

Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Optimizing your energy supply and demand


We understand your energy needs are unique. We offer tailored solutions to meet them. 

 

Our retail business supplies power and gas to commercial and industrial customers across the US. We offer a full range of products and services to optimize your energy supply and demand needs, including asset optimization, energy price risk management, and sustainability solutions:

Over 9,100 MW of contracted power load with commercial & industrial customers across the United States.

Renewable Supply

Renewable power supply and solutions tailored to your specific goals and needs.

Gas Supply

Supporting commercial and industrial customers in 11 states behind 40 utilities, including universities, schools, hospitals and manufacturers.

Demand Side Management

Over 3,400 MW of load resources under contract, supporting grid stability.
Integrated energy solutions for your business


We harness the full power of our company’s synergies to provide a comprehensive suite of energy optimization solutions tailored to the evolving energy landscape. With industry-leading expertise in market dynamics, regulatory trends, hedging and energy price risk management, we deliver innovative strategies designed to meet your energy needs with precision and confidence.

Our solutions

Retail Power

bp is a full-service retail and wholesale power provider in all major markets 

Ranked among the top wholesale and retail power marketers*, we offer competitively priced, customizable options including: 

  • Fixed Price 
  • Percent Fixed Price 
  • Block & Index  
*S&P Global Commodity Insights, Megawatt Daily’s Power Sales Analysis – March 2024​ 

Renewable Supply

  • Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) 
  • Carbon offsets 
  • Wind and solar supply 
  • Off-Site, renewable Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (VPPAs)
  • Support for on-site, behind the meter solar generation 
Retail Natural Gas

  • Our team of skilled schedulers and traders brings extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of both interstate and intrastate pipeline systems 
  • We operate a portfolio of leased gas and storage assets that create flexibility for our clients across multiple pipelines and major markets 
  • We offer our customers flexibility to adjust volume intake and delivery on a timely basis with daily and monthly balancing 

Demand Side Management

  • Our energy analytics technology and services enable customers to actively manage their electricity demand and sources in response to grid conditions and market prices, helping customers improve profitability, meet their sustainability goals, and increase operational resilience. 
State disclosures

California

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

New Jersey

New York

PJM

Rhode Island

Virginia

2018 Integrated Resource Plan

2021 Green-e® Power

 
Access data, billing, market prices, daily market reports, weather and news through our customer portal

Retail energy customer portal
Questions? Contact the Customer Care team.
Please reach out to Customer Care at + 1 877 432 4530 or email us.
They are available Monday through Friday from 8am – 5pm CT. 
LDC and EDC emergency contacts

 

LDC emergency contacts

EDC emergency contacts

