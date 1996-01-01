Retail energy supply and services

We understand your energy needs are unique. We offer tailored solutions to meet them.
Our retail business supplies power and gas to commercial and industrial customers across the US. We offer a full range of products and services to optimize your energy supply and demand needs, including asset optimization, energy price risk management, and sustainability solutions:
Over 9,100 MW of contracted power load with commercial & industrial customers across the United States.
Supporting commercial and industrial customers in 11 states behind 40 utilities, including universities, schools, hospitals and manufacturers.
We harness the full power of our company’s synergies to provide a comprehensive suite of energy optimization solutions tailored to the evolving energy landscape. With industry-leading expertise in market dynamics, regulatory trends, hedging and energy price risk management, we deliver innovative strategies designed to meet your energy needs with precision and confidence.
bp is a full-service retail and wholesale power provider in all major markets
Ranked among the top wholesale and retail power marketers*, we offer competitively priced, customizable options including:
We are one of the largest gas marketers North America. bp has been a leader in the Platts’ North American Gas Marketers rankings since 2002, with more than 3,500 wholesale customers depending on us for reliable delivery every day. We are also active on more than 235 pieplines, in every major basin and market.
Our Americas power team delivers sustained value and supports lower carbon ambitions. By working with colleagues in fuels and renewables, we represent a convergence point for many commodities.