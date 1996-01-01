Demand side management

Site Traffic Information and Cookies

As electricity demand grows and the world transitions to lower-carbon power sources, the electrical grid is increasingly constrained. Grid operators are offering demand response (DR) programs that provide bill savings or revenue to customers who reduce electricity usage during periods of peak demand. This helps balance supply and demand, manage energy costs and carbon footprint, and enhance grid resiliency. Often, customers have existing flexible energy capacity to enroll in DR programs, so they can start realizing financial and reliability benefits without capital investment.


bp is a registered DR aggregator and administrator in various power markets. We approach this commonly-transactional role as a collaboration instead, helping customers

  • identify DR options and enrollment strategies optimized for their business
  • enroll and prepare energy systems for participation in DR programs
  • notify designated personnel and provide assistance during DR events
  • manage payment settlement with the DR program operator

 

Why Work with us?

While we work to make participation as easy as possible, we know our customers invest time in DR programs. We tailor our DR management approach to your specific business to help you maximize your results and make the best use of your time.


We customize DR solutions for your business

  • We help you identify and maximize flexible energy capacity for DR enrollment
  • We identify DR program options that align with your operational and financial goals
  • We develop energy curtailment checklists and processes to make participation easier
  • We make you aware of new opportunities as DR markets and incentives change
We offer enhanced insight & performance options*
  • We can help automate DR program notifications and curtailment sequences
  • We provide real-time DR performance data to help you optimize outcomes during an event
  • We estimate payments based on performance data so you have guideposts on potential settlement 
  • We collect detailed energy data useful for identifying efficiency improvements, detecting anomalies, and more
*Optional services that complement DR

How we work with customers

Roles

Identify DR Options

Prepare for Success

Participate in DR Events 

Review and Settle Results

bp
  • Identify flexible energy capacity
  • Suggest DR program options that align with customer operations
  • Finalize program nominations and enroll customers in DR programs
  • Host DR season kickoff meeting
  • Train customer on notification processes
  • Test energy curtailment procedures with customer
 
  • Review grid and weather conditions to inform customer if DR event is likely
  • Define event sequences of operation based on building and business characteristics
  • Monitor performance during events
  • Develop post-event feedback to support future event performance
  • Manage settlement with DR program operator
  • Provide DR program payments to customers
Customer
  • Provide historical energy data to support flexible capacity identification
  • Share operational constraints and financial goals for DR participation
  • Provide internal contacts for DR event notifications
  • Review, finalize event procedures with bp
  • Acknowledge and respond to event notifications
  • Execute defined curtailment strategies
  • Update internal procedures based on event performance feedback
  • Attend debrief on post DR season review

Examples of customer results

Corporate campus  


We identified and enrolled the campus in multiple DR programs that better fit campus goals. Revenue and bill savings improved 24x in 2 years versus a prior vendor’s approach.

City office portfolio 

 

We helped the customer expand its flexible energy capacity for DR enrollment across multiple properties in the city, resulting in a 250% increase in DR revenue. 

Nationwide non-profit


We helped the non-profit add DR revenue, which the organization could use to help offset operational expenses and apply more donor funds directly towards its mission.