Demand side management

As electricity demand grows and the world transitions to lower-carbon power sources, the electrical grid is increasingly constrained. Grid operators are offering demand response (DR) programs that provide bill savings or revenue to customers who reduce electricity usage during periods of peak demand. This helps balance supply and demand, manage energy costs and carbon footprint, and enhance grid resiliency. Often, customers have existing flexible energy capacity to enroll in DR programs, so they can start realizing financial and reliability benefits without capital investment.
bp is a registered DR aggregator and administrator in various power markets. We approach this commonly-transactional role as a collaboration instead, helping customers
While we work to make participation as easy as possible, we know our customers invest time in DR programs. We tailor our DR management approach to your specific business to help you maximize your results and make the best use of your time.
We customize DR solutions for your business
We offer enhanced insight & performance options*
*Optional services that complement DR
We identified and enrolled the campus in multiple DR programs that better fit campus goals. Revenue and bill savings improved 24x in 2 years versus a prior vendor’s approach.
We helped the customer expand its flexible energy capacity for DR enrollment across multiple properties in the city, resulting in a 250% increase in DR revenue.
We helped the non-profit add DR revenue, which the organization could use to help offset operational expenses and apply more donor funds directly towards its mission.