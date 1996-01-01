Demand side management

As electricity demand grows and the world transitions to lower-carbon power sources, the electrical grid is increasingly constrained. Grid operators are offering demand response (DR) programs that provide bill savings or revenue to customers who reduce electricity usage during periods of peak demand. This helps balance supply and demand, manage energy costs and carbon footprint, and enhance grid resiliency. Often, customers have existing flexible energy capacity to enroll in DR programs, so they can start realizing financial and reliability benefits without capital investment.



bp is a registered DR aggregator and administrator in various power markets. We approach this commonly-transactional role as a collaboration instead, helping customers

identify DR options and enrollment strategies optimized for their business

enroll and prepare energy systems for participation in DR programs

notify designated personnel and provide assistance during DR events

manage payment settlement with the DR program operator

Why Work with us?

While we work to make participation as easy as possible, we know our customers invest time in DR programs. We tailor our DR management approach to your specific business to help you maximize your results and make the best use of your time.



We customize DR solutions for your business

We help you identify and maximize flexible energy capacity for DR enrollment

We identify DR program options that align with your operational and financial goals

We develop energy curtailment checklists and processes to make participation easier

We make you aware of new opportunities as DR markets and incentives change

We offer enhanced insight & performance options*

We can help automate DR program notifications and curtailment sequences

We provide real-time DR performance data to help you optimize outcomes during an event

We estimate payments based on performance data so you have guideposts on potential settlement

We collect detailed energy data useful for identifying efficiency improvements, detecting anomalies, and more

*Optional services that complement DR