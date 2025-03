For our retail gas customers, having the expertise and backing of bp, combined with concierge level customer service offers the best of solutions:

Reliability and trust – our customers can, and do, rely on consistent supply, competitive pricing, and reliable service supported by a robust infrastructure

Innovative solutions at scale – leveraging the horsepower of a large brand means access to advanced energy solutions, market insights, and economies of scale. Customers benefit from innovative offerings that other providers can't deliver

Elevated customer care – we offer dedicated regional support tailored to each customer's unique needs. Customers enjoy market insights, proactive assistance, energy price risk mitigation products, and faster problem resolution from a team that understands their specific goals and priorities.

Seamless experience – this combination ensures customers never have to choose between scale and service. They receive the resources and expertise of a major energy leader while feeling like a top priority, with solutions and support designed just for them.

Peace of mind – bp's blend of scale and personalization creates a unique value proposition, delivering innovative energy solutions with a focus on building meaningful, long-term customer relationships

Ready to optimize your gas supply needs? Reach out to our customer care team:

