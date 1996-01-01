Our customer focused approach is central to conducting business across the full length of the power value chain. Power Americas is a top power marketer (Platts) and a leading marketer of Renewable Energy Credits in the US Our goal is to grow renewable generation capacity tenfold by 2030. To support this, we link power generation assets with a wider market, leveraging the traded markets to manage risk and create innovative commercial structures.

This allows us to:

supply natural gas (renewable and non-renewable)

integrate asset management and optimization

manage logistics, storage and flow assurance

offer risk management services

Our physical expertise combined with our financial strength and hedging knowledge allows us to offer reliable supply, long-term agreements, cross-commodity solutions and risk management products.

We have a wide customer base, including hundreds of cities who trust us to meet their gas and power needs. Whether you are a customer securing a purchase price to ensure a stable cash flow or a power generator seeking to purchase gas and sell your power, our cross-commodity and hedging capabilities make us a single source for both physical and financial solutions.