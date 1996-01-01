Site traffic information and cookies

Autran Dex/Merc

Description

Automatic transmission fluid

Autran Dex/Merc is designed for use where Dexron® IIIH or Mercon® performance is required. Also suitable as Power Steering Fluid.

 
Advantages
 
  • Enhanced friction durability
  • Prolongs transmission life
  • Promotes smooth shifting
 
Product performance claims
 
  • Meets Dexron® IIIH, Mercon®
  • Suitable as power steering fluid