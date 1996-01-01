Site traffic information and cookies

Visco 3000 10W-40

 

Description

Premium synthetic technology engine oil suitable for today’s modern engines, offering higher performance reserve.

Application

  • It covers a wide range of applications and offers superior engine cleanliness that keeps your car on the road for longer.
  • Recommended for modern Japanese, Korean and European cars pre 2008 where the manufacturer recommends an API SN or earlier specification 10W-40 lubricant.

 

Advantages
 
  • Proven engine cleanliness, beats industry limits.
  • Superior anti-wear performance
  • Reduced oil Consumption
  • Higher performance reserve for longer drain interval

 

Product performance claims
 
  • API SN