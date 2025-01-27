Shah Deniz Compression Project

bp as the operator of the agreement on the exploration, development and production sharing for the Shah Deniz prospective area in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea announces that as part of its work programme the draft Environmental and Socio-economic Impact Assessment (ESIA) document for the Shah Deniz Compression (SDC) project has been produced and published by bp on behalf of the contractor parties.

The document examines the potential environmental and socio-economic impacts associated with the project construction, installation, and operational activities and describes the recommended mitigation measures. The ESIA process aims to ensure that any adverse environmental and socio-economic impacts arising from the proposed works are identified and minimized, and, where possible, eliminated.

The SDC project follows on from previous phases of development in the Shah Deniz Contract Area in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea. It involves the installation of an offshore compression platform – the SDC platform, and associated facilities, to enable further gas to be extracted and processed from the field. The SDC platform will be located approximately 3 km from the Shah Deniz Bravo (SDB) platform and 10 km from the Shah Deniz Alpha (SDA) platform in around 85 m water depth and will serve as a host facility for SDA and SDB gas export compression.

Consultations with stakeholders is an important element of the ESIA process. Listening to and documenting the opinions of interested parties ensure that the project design and the ESIA reflect the collective views of key stakeholders.

You can review the English version of the full draft ESIA document and the Executive Summary through the links provided above.

Since 27 January 2025, copies of the QR code and link to the SDC ESIA document, as well as Non-technical Summary have also been placed in the following locations for public review:

bp Xazar Centre reception, 153 Neftchilar avenue

M.F. Akhundov Public Library, 29 Khagani street

The Scientific Library of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and Education, 31 Huseyn Javid street

The Library of the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, 20 Azadlig avenue

Aarhus Public Environmental Information Centre, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, 100a Bahram Agayev street

The Library of Baku Higher Oil School, Campus, new Salyan Highway 3 km



Your views and opinions on the draft ESIA are welcomed. Please send your comments and feedback:

by email together with the completed feedback forms to esiafeedback@bp.com

by post together with the completed feedback forms to: bp Xazar Centre, 153 Neftchilar ave., Port Baku, AZ1010 or

You can also leave the completed feedback forms at any of the above-mentioned public locations.



The ESIA disclosure period is 60 days. It started on 27 January 2025 and will end on 4 April 2025.

We look forward to hearing your views and opinions on the draft ESIA.