Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Reports
  4. Environmental and social documentation

Environmental and social documentation

Central Azeri Patform, Caspian Sea, Photo: Stuart Conway/ BP

Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli

Get familiar with the environmental and social impact assessment documents

Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan

Get familiar with the environmental and social impact assessment documents

Shah Deniz

Get familiar with the environmental and social impact assessment documents

South Caucasus Pipeline

Get familiar with the environmental and social impact assessment documents

Block D230

Get familiar with the Environmental and socio-economic impact assessment (ESIA) prepared for the Block D-230 3D seismic survey

Shafag-Asiman

Get familiar with Shafag-Asiman exploration drilling Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)

Shah Deniz 2

Get familiar with the environmental and socio-economic impact assessment (ESIA) document

Azeri Central East

Get familiar with environmental & social impact assessment (ESIA)

Environmental monitoring report

Overview of environmental monitoring studies 1995-2017 and annual emissions report for bp Azerbaijan

Sunrise solar project

Get familiar with the environmental and socio-economic impact assessment (ESIA) document