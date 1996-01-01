Environmental and social documentation

Get familiar with the Environmental and socio-economic impact assessment (ESIA) prepared for the Block D-230 3D seismic survey
Get familiar with Shafag-Asiman exploration drilling Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Get familiar with the environmental and socio-economic impact assessment (ESIA) document
Overview of environmental monitoring studies 1995-2017 and annual emissions report for bp Azerbaijan
Get familiar with the environmental and socio-economic impact assessment (ESIA) document