Sunrise solar project

bp as the owner of Project Sunrise announces that as part of the work programme for the development of this project, bp has produced and published the draft Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) document for Project Sunrise.

The document examines the potential environmental and socio-economic impacts of Project Sunrise activities and describes the recommended mitigation measures. The ESIA process aims to ensure that any adverse environmental and socio-economic impacts arising from the proposed works are identified and minimized, and, where possible, eliminated.



The site is being developed by bp to establish Project Sunrise, a photovoltaic (PV) power facility in the Jabrayil district, within the East Zangezur Economic Region of southwestern Azerbaijan. Project Sunrise is expected to commence construction in the second half of 2024 and the estimated duration of the construction will be up to 18 months.



The PV power facility will occupy an area of approximately 802 hectares and will have a capacity of 240 megawatt alternating current (MWAC). The project comprises the design, supply, engineering, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and operation of the 240 MWAC PV power facility.



Consultation with stakeholders is an important element of the ESIA process. Collating and documenting the opinions of interested parties ensure that the project design and the ESIA reflect the collective views of key stakeholders.



You can review the English version of the full draft ESIA document and the Executive Summary through the links provided above.

Since 19 February 2024, copies of these documents have also been placed in the following locations for public review:

bp Xazar Centre Office reception, 153 Neftchilar avenue

M.F. Akhundov Public Library, 29 Khagani street

The Scientific Library of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, 31 Huseyn Javid street

The Library of the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry, 20 Azadlig avenue

Aarhus Public Environmental Information Centre, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, 100a B. Agayev street.

Your views and opinions on the draft ESIA are welcomed. Please send your comments and feedback to bp’s government affairs advisor Guivami Rahimli before 20 March 2024:

e-mail: esiafeedback@bp.com;

tel.: (012) 599 3000 or (055) 212 68 52