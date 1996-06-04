In 2021, Shah Deniz celebrated the 25th anniversary since the signing of the Shah Deniz Production Sharing Agreement (PSA). The PSA was signed on 4 June 1996 between SOCAR and a consortium of foreign companies. It was ratified by the Milli Majlis and became effective on 17 October the same year.

In 2018, Shah Deniz celebrated 100 billion cubic metres of total gas production from the field since the start of operations. The milestone was achieved at the end of December, exactly 12 years after the first announcement of the start-up of commercial gas production from the field and start-up of operations of the South Caucasus Pipeline.

Despite the complexities of drilling the wells, building a platform, constructing an onshore terminal and laying a 700 km South Caucasus pipeline (SCP) through Azerbaijan and Georgia to the Turkish border, Shah Deniz Stage 1 was developed in only seven years. Since Shah Deniz has proved a secure and reliable supplier of gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

In the first three quarters of 2026, bp and its co-venturers spent around $2,002 million in operating expenditure and around $1,078 million in capital expenditure on Shah Deniz activities.



Production

During the third quarter, the Shah Deniz field continued to provide gas to markets in Azerbaijan (to SOCAR), Georgia (to GOGC), Türkiye (to BOTAS), Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) in multiple locations and to buyers in Europe.



In the first nine months of the year, the field produced around 20 billion standard cubic metres of gas and about 3 million tonnes (around 21 million barrels) of condensate in total from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo platforms.



The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently about 79 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or approximately 28.8 billion standard cubic metres per year.



Drilling



In the third quarter of 2026, the Shah Deniz Alpha platform completed drilling the SDA12 well.



The Shah Deniz 2 project progressed with the wells programme activities using the Istiglal and Heydar Aliyev rigs. During the third quarter, the Istiglal rig completed the SDH04 well on the East North flank and is currently undertaking completion activities on the SDH05 well on the same flank. The Heydar Aliyev rig completed rig maintenance activities and started drilling the SDD06 well on the West flank.



In total, 24 wells have been drilled for Shah Deniz 2 to date. These include five wells on the North flank, five wells on the West flank, four wells on the East South flank, five wells on the West South flank and five wells on the East North flank.



Shah Deniz Compression (SDC) project



During the third quarter, the Shah Deniz Compression (SDC) project continued to progress ahead of schedule and maintained a strong safety record, achieving more than 4 million work hours without a lost time injury since the start of the project.



In October, the project reached a major milestone with the delivery of the offshore pin pile installation campaign, marking the commencement of offshore construction activities. As part of the campaign, four pin piles were safely sailed away and installed offshore by the Khankendi subsea construction vessel, forming the foundation for the SDC platform jacket. The campaign also involved the deployment of a purpose-built subsea support template to ensure pile stability and vertical alignment during installation, as well as the first-time use of a pile plug solution in bp’s operations in the Caspian.



Meanwhile, the SDC platform topsides and jacket fabrication activities advanced at the Bayil fabrication yard and the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory respectively, with steady progress on primary steel and structural components.



Key subsea engineering activities also moved forward as planned and procurement continued across several critical package streams, remaining aligned with overall fabrication and installation schedules.



The $2.9 billion SDC project is designed to help access and produce low pressure gas reserves in the field and maximize resources recovery. It is expected to enable around 50 billion cubic metres of additional gas and approximately 25 million barrels of additional condensate production and export from the field.



The project involves installation of a new compression facility – an electrically-powered unmanned compression platform, or Normally Unattended Installation (eNUI), and several associated facilities offshore in the Shah Deniz contract area. Additionally, it encompasses brownfield works to be undertaken at the Shah Deniz Alpha (SDA) and Bravo (SDB) platforms, as well as at the Sangachal terminal.



It is expected that the construction of the SDC platform will be completed in 2029 for the facility to be ready to receive first gas for compression from the SDA platform in 2029 and from the SDB platform in 2030.