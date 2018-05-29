The next phase of development of Shah Deniz – Shah Deniz 2 – was sanctioned in 2013 and has proved to be one of the largest and most complex gas projects in the world. It represents the first subsea development in the Caspian Sea and the largest subsea infrastructure operated by bp worldwide.

Shah Deniz Stage 2, one of the largest gas developments in the world, is also a gateway to the Southern Gas Corridor(SGC) that delivers natural gas from the Caspian Sea directly to European markets for the first time.

Offshore, the Shah Deniz 2 project includes 26 subsea wells, 500km of subsea pipelines and flowlines and a new bridge-linked double platform. Gas is transported onshore through an 85 km pipeline to the Sangachal terminal, which underwent a major expansion to accommodate the new increased gas output. The project also expanded SCP - 428km of new pipeline in Azerbaijan and 59km in Georgia, including three new compression facilities pushing the gas across its 3,500 km long journey to Europe.





At plateau, Shah Deniz 2 will produce 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year (bcma). Together with output from the first phase of development, total production from the Shah Deniz field will be up to 26 bcma of gas and over 100,000 barrels of condensate a day.

With the launch of SGC, Shah Deniz commenced the delivery of significant new energy supplies to Europe, further diversifying its sources of energy and providing new supplies of natural gas which will be essential in the energy transition.



The current concept for Shah Deniz Stage 2 includes:



two new bridge-linked offshore platforms.

26 gas production wells which will be drilled with 2 semi-submersible rigs.

500 km of subsea pipelines will link the wells with the onshore terminal.

upgrade of the offshore construction vessels

expansion of the Sangachal terminal to accommodate the new gas processing and compression facilities.

After achieving significant commissioning and completion milestones across the whole gas value chain at the beginning of 2018, the Southern Gas Corridor official inauguration event was held at the Sangachal Terminal on 29 May 2018. This was followed by the commencement of commercial gas deliveries to Turkey from the Shah Deniz 2 development project as planned on 30 June 2018.

On 30 July 2018, the wing valve on the North Flank subsea well SDC-03Z was opened, marking the first