Sustainable development

Our role in the community

We work with governments, non-governmental organizations and international agencies to foster good governance in the countries where we operate, focusing on improving transparency and eliminating corruption



bp believes in consulting with communities throughout the life cycle of projects and operations.

Our ability to operate safely and continuously depends not only on obtaining the necessary official permits from the authorities, but also on the informal permission or social licence to operate that communities in the surrounding area can choose to give or withhold.

Keeping a relentless focus on safety is naturally a top priority for us. Rigorous management of risk helps to protect the people at the frontline, the places in which we operate and the value we create.

We understand that operating in politically complex regions and technically demanding geographies, such as deep water and oil sands, requires particular sensitivity to local environments.

We continue to enhance our systems, processes and standards, including how we manage the risks that can be created by the actions of our contractors and the operators of joint ventures in which we participate.

We can only operate if we maintain the trust of people inside and outside the company. We must earn people’s trust by being fair and responsible in everything we do.

We monitor our performance closely and aim to report in a transparent way.

We believe good communication and open dialogue are vital if we are to meet the expectations of our employees, customers, shareholders and the local communities in which we operate.

bp's activities have the potential to impact communities positively and negatively. Projects that are subject to our environmental and social practices are required to conduct impact assessments.

We consult with communities about potential environmental and socio-economic impacts and develop plans to manage these.

By supplying energy, we support economic development and help to improve quality of life for millions of people. Our activities also generate jobs, investment, infrastructure and revenues for governments and local communities.

