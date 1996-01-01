community development program

Small business development project brings benefits to local communities

Small business development project celebrated a decade of success and entered a new, fourth phase in 2022. The project is initiated and funded by bp and its co-venturers in Georgian Pipeline Company.

Aiming to deepen positive relationships between bp and people from target villages and settlements of internally displaced persons, the project is promoting economic growth through small and medium-size business development.

The project covers 117 target villages and 4 settlements of internally displaced persons in fifteen municipalities of Kvemo Kartli, Shida Kartli, Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Imereti, Guria and Samegrelo, located along the Baku-Supsa pipeline.

The project will support:

123 small entrepreneurs start new business

18 existing small entrepreneurs expand business

Create storage, processing, packaging facilities adding value to the products

Improve market access and create income generation opportunities

Develop people’s technical and professional skills through trainings, consultations, and coaching

Support people launch innovations, improve digital skills and increase productivity, efficiency and sustainability

Raindi Kipiani, the representative of the mayor of Baghdati in Didvela administrative unit said: "People are actively engaged and willing to continue cooperation with the small business development project, because over the years it helped them develop new skills, start new businesses and improve their livelihoods".

Eteri Kvirikashvili, social investment lead for bp in Georgia said: ‘bp has launched small business development project in 2012. Since than I have seen significant personal and economic growth the project has brought to the local communities. I am happy to see people are still actively engaged eager to grab opportunities created by the project.’

The implementation of the 4th phase of the small business development project started this year and will last till the end of January 2026. Center for Training and Consultation CTC has been successfully implementing the project since July 2015.

Some of the project highlights show significant achievements over the decade:

- 857 people funded by the project, created start-ups and scaled-up their business activities

- Program funded businesses created products and services worth of 9,3 million GEL, generated profits worth of 5.3 million GEL and paid more than 42,700 GEL in taxes to the state budget.

- 2650 people received technical and professional trainings supporting them with their business and personal growth.

Small business development project is part of the wider community development initiative CDI. bp and its oil and gas partners initiated CDI in 2003 and over the last 18 years have invested USD 28 million in the local community development.