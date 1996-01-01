We believe that societies and communities where we work should benefit from our presence



“Our newly established partnership with the Union of Museums represents yet another great project in bp's social investment portfolio. I am pleased we can help museums improve research and conservation capacity, develop new services and attract visitors from Georgia and all over the world.”

Cultural heritage project at Ilia Chavchavadze literary-memorial museum under the Union of Museums

We are happy to partner with th Union of museums. Our project will help people better connect through the history and culture. We believe projects like this can make the world a better place to live. We also believe that it can inspire new generations to make a difference. Aytan Hajiyeva bp Georgia Head of Country

Our partnership will help the Union of Museums foster innovation and public benefit in three key areas:

1. Research, restoration, and conservation capacity

2. Access to information

3. Public awareness

Activities in all three areas will be implemented by August 2023, 2022.

Scientists working in the restoration-conservation laboratory of the museum will receive new equipment. Low-pressure table, dino-lite digital microscope, UV light, light sheet - the fibre optic light sheet and large light sheet will help them improve quality of research restoration, and conservation capability in the museum.

It will help researchers better understand the damages and related restoration needs. Their work effectiveness will improve for only on paper objects but for all diverse types of exhibits such as parchment, linen, canvas, photo negatives, textile etc. New equipment will improve the quality of processing the damaged

layers of paintings, enable the magnification of the invisible layers of the artwork, give a high-resolution view of the details of exhibits, and aid in the implementation of a more comprehensive research.

Bilingual audio guide for the visitors will enhance effective communications. This envisages introduction and implementation of the bilingual (Georgian/English) audio–guide system. The system enables visitors to select the desirable option out of several audio-tours and to embark on an individual, self-guided museum tour. Audio recordings provide the visitors with additional information about the museum exhibits, enable the usage of voice and musical effects, and lend greater depth and intensity to the narration. Another advantage of this system is that it lets the museums effectively manage the growing number of visitors which reached about 20,000 per year in 2019 and after covid-caused setback is observed to go up steadily.

Promotional video clips will enhance public awareness about the Union of museums, its exhibits and research and educational activities. 10 short videos clips will be produced and made public through online platforms and social media channels.