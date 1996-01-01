Our partnership will help the Union of Museums foster innovation and public benefit in three key areas:
1. Research, restoration, and conservation capacity
2. Access to information
3. Public awareness
Activities in all three areas will be implemented by August 2023, 2022.
Scientists working in the restoration-conservation laboratory of the museum will receive new equipment. Low-pressure table, dino-lite digital microscope, UV light, light sheet - the fibre optic light sheet and large light sheet will help them improve quality of research restoration, and conservation capability in the museum.
It will help researchers better understand the damages and related restoration needs. Their work effectiveness will improve for only on paper objects but for all diverse types of exhibits such as parchment, linen, canvas, photo negatives, textile etc. New equipment will improve the quality of processing the damaged
layers of paintings, enable the magnification of the invisible layers of the artwork, give a high-resolution view of the details of exhibits, and aid in the implementation of a more comprehensive research.
Bilingual audio guide for the visitors will enhance effective communications. This envisages introduction and implementation of the bilingual (Georgian/English) audio–guide system. The system enables visitors to select the desirable option out of several audio-tours and to embark on an individual, self-guided museum tour. Audio recordings provide the visitors with additional information about the museum exhibits, enable the usage of voice and musical effects, and lend greater depth and intensity to the narration. Another advantage of this system is that it lets the museums effectively manage the growing number of visitors which reached about 20,000 per year in 2019 and after covid-caused setback is observed to go up steadily.
Promotional video clips will enhance public awareness about the Union of museums, its exhibits and research and educational activities. 10 short videos clips will be produced and made public through online platforms and social media channels.
Using our collective experience and resources and working in partnership with others, we seek to respond to local needs and contribute to building the capacity of individuals, communities and institutions.
In Georgia, our focus will be to help protect the co-venturers’ asset base and overall investment by retaining the goodwill and supporting the work of key stakeholders – communities adjacent to the facilities, government and the NGO sector and the local business community.
Our goal is to maintain good relationships with communities near our facilities, as well as support the creation of a favourable environment for small and medium sized businesses.
The geography of our operations and the economic profile of neighbouring communities mean that sustainable projects in support of agriculture will remain our focus in rural areas.
Recognizing Georgia’s need to further develop its energy sector, we also seek to build capacity in civil society organizations and within communities.
We support programmes that respond to local needs and which are relevant to our business activities.
In 2003, we launched our first community development programme, linked to the start of construction work on the BTC/SCP pipelines.
Since then, together with our co-venturers, we have contributed to a wide range of projects in Georgia which have helped local communities, promoted business development, supported education and protected Georgia’s cultural and natural environment.
Initiatives have included:
Established in 2009 as a partnership between bp, its co-venturers, ESI International (specialists in project management training) and Free University of Tbilisi, the Project Management College provides a seven-course curriculum leading to a Master’s Certificate from The George Washington University School of Business.
It also provides the possibility of graduates becoming Project Management Professional (PMP®) certified by the Project Management Institute (PMI®).
The course involves 24 days of study, spread over a year. A total of 252 students in 13 intakes have studied in its first five years, with 215 of them graduating with Master’s Certificates, and 14 becoming PMPs.
Students represent senior to mid-level managers from more than 100 different organizations, ranging from private companies, to NGOs, international organizations and the public sector.
bp and its co-venturers provide financial support to the college of approximately $2 million over the duration of the agreement. In the longer term, our goal is to build local capacity so that the entire programme is run by Georgian nationals.
The project has been extended for two more years, with an additional $250,000 funding. This will allow 50 more students to study in English, as well as translation of all seven courses into Georgian. It will also support the training of trainers, so that the curriculum can be offered in Georgian.
This project, which builds on a series of pioneering initiatives we have run with the Georgia Energy Efficiency Centre, involved 23 small-scale initiatives in Eastern and Western Georgia.
Projects adopted clean energy measures such as replacing inefficient wood stoves with energy efficient ones; installing double-glazed PVC windows, doors and roof insulation; replacing light bulbs, and installing solar photovoltaic panels and thermal systems.
bp announced results of the three-year project ‘Renewable energy and energy efficiency project for Georgian municipalities’.
The project initiated and funded by bp and its oil and gas Co-venturers and implemented by the Energy Efficiency Center Georgia aims at promoting national energy security, as well as global environment protection, by improving energy efficiency in Georgian communities through provision of various tools and devices for reducing the CO2 emissions.
We work in partnership with a large number of organizations to help build the fabric of Georgian civil society.
A related project to promote energy efficiency has involved eight Georgian municipalities, headed by Tbilisi.
The municipalities are signatories of the EU Covenant of Mayors (CoM). Under the covenant,cities have undertaken to reduce CO2 emissions by 20% by 2020 _ an ambitious target.
The project supports the CoM by implementing large-scale demonstration projects in each participating city. Initiatives are intended to serve as practical examples for other projects.
Each municipality is developing a sustainable energy action plan to achieve the CoM target.
The plans include a list of publicly owned buildings where energy efficiency projects could be launched. They include schools, kindergartens, medical centres, art and sport schools, and orphanages.
Projects for each city will be selected, with an approximate investment value of $60,000 per municipality.
To date, four projects have been implemented in three municipalities: Gori, Telavi and Rustavi. Work has begun to identify projects in the other municipalities.
This project, being implemented by the International Finance Corporation, seeks to promote sustainable private sector growth by increasing the competitiveness of local companies.
The project has three focal areas:
The direct initial beneficiaries will be the Ministry of Finance and State Revenue Service. In time, a simpler administrative environment should bring benefits to operating companies.
We support the EU-Georgia Business Council (EUGBC), which was established with a $300,000 grant under the BP pledge agreement with the government of Georgia, signed in 2004. The EUGBC is a business driven organization who’s main
purpose is to:
EUGBC members include the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the American Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Georgian Businessmen and the Association of Georgian Exporters.
EUGBC activities included meetings with Georgian government and European Union and international finance officials, carrying out business delegations to Europe, and holding trade seminars for Georgian small and medium-sized business.
