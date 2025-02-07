bpTT assists the Mayaro Home for the Aged

Apart from donations, the gifts of hope and comfort were provided to the senior citizens residing at the Mayaro Home for the Aged, during a visit by energy company bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) in February.



Currently home to six senior citizens, the residents benefitted from the donation of mattresses during the visit. This represents the continuation of support by bpTT over the years, including the cleaning and sanitation of the facility and the provision of new appliances, a computer and groceries last December.



Located in Plaisance Village, the facility has been under the management of the Mayaro Village Council since 2012. Expressing gratitude for the support was the community group’s president, David Ramberan: “I have to say that bpTT has been partnering with us since day one, and they have always responded positively to our requests. Sometimes we don’t even have to ask, as is the case with the mattresses they brought today. They always keep the residents of this home in mind, and we are very thankful.



“As much as we appreciate the material aspects of their interventions, the upliftment that the residents feel in knowing that they are respected, valued and cared for is priceless. We need more companies and individuals to follow the example set by bpTT and help bring joy to the lives of these elders that played their part in building our society.”



Ramberan explained that the facility does not receive any official subventions, so they depend on the goodwill of corporate and individual donations. He noted that the facility requires a much-needed upgrade in terms of the roof, washrooms and kitchen. He explained that there have been some preliminary discussions with various companies to help fund the refurbishment, but anyone willing to assist is encouraged to reach out.



Sterlyn Chasteau, vice-president of the Mayaro Village Council, lives at the facility and provides for the needs of the residents with assistance from council members and other stakeholders. She noted, “As much as bpTT have helped us over the years, we need more persons and companies to get on board. We all recognise that it takes a village to raise a child, and so, it is only fitting that the very same ‘village’ help in the care and comfort of the elderly. We owe it to them, that they should be able to live their golden years with dignity, purpose and happiness.”



The residents noted that the new mattresses were a welcome and timely donation, and they looked forward to the added comfort and support. According to 74-year-old resident, Wilson Mathura, “Sometimes, what gets us through the day is knowing that we are loved and appreciated. Today, we all felt that way, because of this caring gesture that was shown to us. It is said that the measure of any society is how well it treats its elderly. In that case, bpTT measures up in a big way, and they should feel proud of the joy and happiness they continue to bring to our lives.”