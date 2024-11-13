PM tours Mento platform

What’s Happening

Prime Minister Dr. The Honourable Keith Rowley toured the Mento platform at the TOFCO fabrication yard on November 13.

The platform is in the final stages of construction as it gets ready for sail away within the coming weeks. The jacket - or base - will be loaded onto a barge, while the topsides will be loaded out within the upcoming days. First the jacket followed by the topsides will then sail to the east coast of Trinidad for installation at their final location, after which commissioning activities will commence.

The Mento development is a 50/50 joint venture between EOG Resources Trinidad Limited and bpTT, with EOG as the operator. The Prime Minister toured the facility accompanied by leadership from EOG, bpTT and TOFCO. The touring party included George Vieira, Managing Director, EOG; David Campbell, president, bpTT and Javed Mohammed, General Manager, TOFCO. Also on the tour were The Hon Stuart Young, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, The Honourable Stephen McClashie, Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for La Brea, Mr. Kennedy Richards, Member of Parliament for Point Fortin and Senator The Honourable Kazim Hosein, Minister of Agriculture, Land and Marine Resources.

bpTT, president David Campbell said:

“It was an honour to tour the Mento facility with the Honourable Prime Minister and colleagues from EOG. Mento is an excellent example of the power of collaboration to bring much needed gas to market. bpTT’s partnership with EOG has grown from strength to strength with each development and I am looking forward to working together on our next joint project, Coconut.”

George Vieira, Managing Director, EOG Resources Trinidad Limited said:

“As the Mento platform sets sail to be installed off the east coast of Trinidad, we are pleased with the partnership between EOG and bpTT in exploring and developing oil and gas resources in the region. We want to thank TOFCO and our local contractors for the work done on the Mento platform. We look forward to continuing to partner with bpTT on our next joint development, Coconut.”

More on Mento

Mento will be a 12-slot, manned facility located in acreage jointly licensed by bpTT and EOG off Trinidad’s southeast coast. First gas is expected in 2025.

Just over 50% of the workers who constructed the platform at TOFCO came from La Brea and environs.

More on bpTT/EOG JV developments

Mento is one of the developments delivered through a joint venture between bpTT and EOG.

Previous developments were:

EMZ - 2011

Sercan – 2016

Banyan – 2017

bpTT and EOG recently announced that they will partner on the Coconut gas development under a similar joint venture arrangement.