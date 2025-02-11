Partnerships crucial for the progress of pan

The focus was on the role of corporate support for the development of Steelpan during a panel discussion on day two of the Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain.



Featuring platinum sponsors, bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT), alongside Pan Trinbago and the bp Renegades Steel Orchestra; the networking breakfast session was officially opened by bpTT president, David Campbell: “During my first week in Trinidad and Tobago, I had the pleasure of an immersive experience with beautiful steelpan music. I immediately fell in love with the artform and, of course, with Renegades. I also learned early on that I was coming into a very special partnership - a partnership that has spanned decades and one that continues to evolve. I’m proud to relate that this year represents 55 years of partnership between bpTT and Renegades.”



Campbell added, “Both bp Renegades and bpTT are always being asked to explain the ‘secret’ behind our successful partnership. This conversation will share more about what it takes to create a harmonious relationship between corporate sponsors and steelbands. The transformative impact steelpan can have on communities is undeniable and the corporate sponsorship plays an important role in enabling youth and community development.”



Moderated by musician, composer, broadcaster and performing artist, Gerelle Forbes, the panel featured Pan Trinbago President, Beverley Ramsey-Moore and bpTT’s vice-president of communications and external affairs, Giselle Thompson; alongside Renegades’ representatives: Colin Greaves, president; Candice Andrews-Brumant, captain; and Emmanuel Joseph, member.



Forbes started the discussion with reference to the West African proverb ‘Sankofa’, which translates to ‘go back and get it’ in terms of looking at the past to understand the present. This introduction set the stage for the history of the development of the national musical instrument, making note that local innovation and creativity resulted in the internationally recognised artform Steelpan is today.



Ramsey-Moore recounted the influence of the nation’s first Prime Minister, Dr. Eric Williams, in the early Steelpan movement. Dr. Williams call on corporate stakeholders to adopt bands and, resulted in 75 bands receiving corporate sponsorship. Having been previously associated with rebellious and aggressive behaviour, the alignment with corporate sponsors forced the bands to redirect their energies and transform their conduct and image. The pairing of private sponsors with community organisations gave rise to a new culture for steelbands; paving the way for the modern Steelband movement.



“Since that time where over 75 Steelbands were sponsored by corporate Trinidad and Tobago, we have seen that drop to around 20 sponsors. Today we have over 300 Steelbands in communities across the nation needing support because it is expensive to run a Steelband organisation. We are seeing a renaissance in performing arts through pan, and for this to continue to grow, corporate T&T must come on board and support the local bands, and this passion will ignite the souls of each community,” Ramsey-Moore explained.



Through interactive discussions, the panellists shared their thoughts on the elements that make for a successful Steelpan partnership, in many cases using experiences of the internationally recognised bp Renegades Steel Orchestra. The intent of the discussion was to share knowledge so that other Steelbands can build successful and enduring partnerships to benefit the national movement.



In outlining Renegades’ story Greaves noted, “To be honest, our band was not known for being anything except violent ‘bad johns’, for want of a better word, within the community. When bpTT’s predecessor, AMOCO, came on board, it created a sense of pride and raised the status of the band. This corporate alignment elevated Renegades and, of course, this encouraged improvement in behavioural norms within the community. Over the years we have grown together, and both institutions became one – we consider each other like family.”



Featuring heartfelt and informative revelations by the panel, some of the main topics included refining the image of a band to attract sponsorship, the alignment of brand values between a band and sponsor, investment in the human resource and professional capacity of the band, implementing corporate governance for the band, allowing the innate passion, talent and raw energy of a band to flow, ensuring organisational sustainability, leveraging the social importance of panyards, and maximising the social impact of the Steelpan to empower women and youth.



Giving his perspective as a young player growing up in the era of a sponsored Renegades side was Emmanuel Joseph, who was the recipient of last year's National Youth Award for Culture and Arts: “It's really important for us youth, especially in the bands and across the country, to see these beacons, these icons, these persons that show us what we can achieve. I’m proud to share this platform with them this morning.



And that's what bpTT has done for Renegades – they show us what we can achieve and what we can continue to achieve. The synergy bpTT encourages is very important because it takes not just young people, but the older people as well, the adults, to set examples and allow us to see that we can continue to strive for excellence each and every step of the way.”