Green hydrogen project H2-Fifty selected for IPCEI grant funding

Karen de Lathouder, CEO bp The Netherlands:” H2-Fifty fits within bp’s purpose of reimagining energy. We look forward to contributing to the realization of the Dutch green hydrogen ambitions by collaborating with HyCC and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy.”

Stijn van Els, CEO of HyCC: “Green hydrogen is key to reduce CO2 emissions from sectors such as refineries, steel, aviation, and shipping. We are therefore grateful for the support and recognition of H2-Fifty, which will help scale up the production of green hydrogen to realize our vision of a net-zero economy.”

About HyCC

HyCC (the Hydrogen Chemistry Company) is a leading industrial partner for safe and reliable green hydrogen supplies and circular chemistry solutions to enable the transition to zero-carbon industry. Building on over 100 years of experience in electrolysis and our leadership in safety, we realize pioneering water electrolysis projects to supply industries with zero-carbon hydrogen from renewable power and water. From making sustainable steel to circular jet fuels – we believe that green hydrogen is the key to providing a growing population with essential products, with zero emissions to realize more sustainable economic development. HyCC is a joint venture of European essential chemical company Nobian and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group.



About bp

bp is a global, integrated energy company. We operate in around 80 countries, employ some 70,000 people, and offer people around the world a wide range of energy products and services. Our ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or earlier and to help the world achieve the same goal.



The 2,000 bp employees in the Netherlands are mainly involved in refining fuels and lubricants. Our customers are in virtually all segments, ranging from aviation and shipping to agriculture and large industrial companies. With around 350 filling stations, where we offer our customers service and convenience as well as fuel, bp is one of the bigger players in the Dutch fuel market. bp Pulse has been introducing fast-charging platforms since 2021 and is also expanding its fast-charging network on the road, including at bp stations. The Dutch branch of Lightsource bp focuses on the supply of solar energy, mainly with the development and realization of ground-based, rooftop and water-based solar parks.



