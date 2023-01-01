About BP Europa SE

|Fuels & Lubricants volumes
|about 35m tons
|Number of fuel stations
|about 3,450
|Refineries
|Lingen, Gelsenkirchen
|Brands
|bp, Aral, Castrol
Societas Europaea (SE) is the Latin term for 'European Company'. Thus an SE is a public limited company under European Law.
The legal form of the SE was established by the European Union in October 2001 and introduced in all EU member states as part of European Community Law in October 2004. It allows companies to operate in a unified legal form across national boundaries in the EU and thus simplifies the company’s Corporate Governance as well merging organisations from different countries. The foundation of an SE is regulated by the so-called SE order. National company laws of the countries concerned apply.
More detailed information is available from the European Commission’s website: