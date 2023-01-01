About BP Europa SE

BP Europa SE is the European Public Limited Company of the bp Group.

It was founded on 30 April 2010 by merging the bp country organisations in Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria and Poland together with the Deutsche BP AG. In April 2011, bp (Switzerland) AG has been integrated into the SE. It is not set up in the shape of a holding structure but as one company operating in seven different countries. In each country business is run by a branch in the country itself. The company’s registered office is located in Hamburg, the administrative head office is based in Bochum.

Toggle fullscreen

The foundation of BP Europa SE will lead to a distinct simplification of legal structures, Corporate Governance activities and also of internal finance and tax processes.

BP Europa SE – some figures (2022)

Fuels & Lubricants volumes about 35m tons Number of fuel stations about 3,450 Refineries

Lingen, Gelsenkirchen Brands bp, Aral, Castrol