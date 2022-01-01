The countries

The seven countries represented by BP Europa SE
BP Europa SE branch in Belgium supplies a portfolio of high-quality lubricants and specialities to manufacturing, agriculture, inland shipping, garage and transport sector, workshops and consumers. Brands are bp and Castrol.
bp has a facility in Belgium for the production of lubricants in Ghent. bp Marine supplies fuels and lubricants to numerous shipping companies in amongst others, the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge.
Air bp is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services with operations at more than 800 locations in around 50 countries.
In Hungary Air bp provides aviation fuelling services at Budapest International Ferenc Liszt airport.