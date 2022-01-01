Site traffic information and cookies

  2. The management of BP Europa SE

BP Europa SE features a two-tier structure consisting of a Management Board and a Supervisory Board.
Patrick Wendeler, CEO BP Europa SE

Patrick Wendeler

Chief Executive Officer
Vorstand BP Europa SE: Dr. Hildegard Bison

Dr. Hildegard Bison

Board Member
Karin Indrist, Mitglied des Vorstands der BP Europa SE

Karin Indrist

Board Member
Rene Jansen, Mitglied des Vorstands der BP Europa SE

Rene Jansen

Board Member
Member of Board: Arno Appel

Arno Appel

Board Member

Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board of BP Europa SE comprises 12 members, 6 shareholder representatives and 6 employee representatives. The seats of the employee representatives per country were allocated based on their respective number of BP Europa SE employees.

Shareholder representatives:

 

  • Peter Mather, Vorsitzender
  • Eva Bishop
  • Nick Evans
  • Helen McCabe
  • Alexandra Naomi Jensen
  • Dr. Helmut Schuster

Employee representatives:

 

  • Darko Manojlovic, Stellvertretender Vorsitzender
  • Oliver Felka
  • Piotr Imanski
  • Detlef Lüke
  • Przemyslaw Vogel
  • Sabine de Vries