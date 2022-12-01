Site traffic information and cookies

Patrick Wendeler

Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Wendeler has been appointed as the Chairman of the board of the BP Europa SE as well as head of country Germany on 1 December 2022.

 

He has been the Chairman of the Board of Aral AG since 2016; his former business role has been the role of vice president operations for mobility & convenience in Germany.

 

He joined bp in 1996 and has held various European leadership roles across retail, convenience and LPG. During this time, Patrick has succeeded in continuing to transform Aral's market leading offers in response to evolving customer needs – the convenience partnership with REWE and supporting the massive expansion of our ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Germany being just two examples. 

