Rene Jansen started his career in the finance sector within the upstream business of Mobil Oil in The Hague in 1981.

After holding several management roles in finance in Great Britain, he joined bp in 1997 as Head of Controlling and Financial Accounting in Hamburg.

He subsequently held management positions as Head of Finance and in Controlling for the fuels business with B2B customers in Germany, AT, NL and CH.

Since 2013, Rene Jansen has been in charge of Finance for North-West Europe and Great Britain at BP Europa SE in Bochum.

The Supervisory Board of BP Europa SE has appointed Rene Jansen as a new member of the company's Management Board with effect from 1 January 2021.

As CFO, he is responsible for Finance.

