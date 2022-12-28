Human Rights and Environmental Protection

Find the Policy Statement on BP Europa SE's Human Rights Strategy covering human rights and environmental due diligence in accordance with the German Supply Chain Act here.
Find the bp Sustainability Report here. From 2024, you will also find our reporting on the fulfillment of our due diligence obligations under the LkSG here.
Our Code of Conduct provides a set of beliefs and clear ethical expectations that help us make consistent decisions.
Our Expectations of our Suppliers and their employees and subcontractors are built on our Code of Conduct.
Find our General Terms and Conditions of Purchase and information on LkSG requirements here.
We respect the UN conventions on human rights. These serve as important guidelines at various business levels.
Our principles with regard to labour rights and eliminating modern slavery.
Our Environmental Policy is anchored in the relevant elements of our Code of Conduct.
OpenTalk is our global reporting system, available to you around the clock, seven days a week. Here you can report violations of internal rules as well as legal violations. Reports are processed independently, impartially and confidentially in accordance with our Rules of Procedure.
Our Human Rights Officer is available to topics regarding the LkSG.
Email: humanrightsofficer@bp.com