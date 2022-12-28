Site traffic information and cookies

Human Rights and Environmental Protection

 
We are committed to respecting internationally recognized human rights and the environment - also along our supply chains. We do this, among other things, by taking into account the requirements of the Act on Corporate Due Diligence Obligations for the Prevention of Human Rights Violations in Supply Chains (LkSG).
For us, respect for human rights and management of environmental risks is a continuous process in which we consider the human rights and environment-related risks and due diligence obligations of the LkSG as the guideline for our actions. We regard the protection of human rights as a central element of our corporate responsibility. From our point of view, it is our task as well as the task of our business partners to achieve the observance of human rights and management of environmental risks as a fundamental obligation together and holistically. We are committed to respect internationally recognized human rights and respect them in our business activities and along our supply chain.

Policy Statement on BP Europa SE's Human Rights Strategy

Find the Policy Statement on BP Europa SE's Human Rights Strategy covering human rights and environmental due diligence in accordance with the German Supply Chain Act here.

bp Sustainability Report

Find the bp Sustainability Report here. From 2024, you will also find our reporting on the fulfillment of our due diligence obligations under the LkSG here.

Code of Conduct

Our Code of Conduct provides a set of beliefs and clear ethical expectations that help us make consistent decisions.

bp's Expectations of its Suppliers

Our Expectations of our Suppliers and their employees and subcontractors are built on our Code of Conduct.

General Terms and Conditions of Purchase

Find our General Terms and Conditions of Purchase and information on LkSG requirements here.

Human Rights Policy

We respect the UN conventions on human rights. These serve as important guidelines at various business levels.

Labour Rights & Modern Slavery Principles

Our principles with regard to labour rights and eliminating modern slavery.

Environmental Policy

Our Environmental Policy is anchored in the relevant elements of our Code of Conduct.

Reporting Options

OpenTalk

 

OpenTalk is our global reporting system, available to you around the clock, seven days a week. Here you can report violations of internal rules as well as legal violations. Reports are processed independently, impartially and confidentially in accordance with our Rules of Procedure.

Contact Options

Our Human Rights Officer
 

Our Human Rights Officer is available to topics regarding the LkSG.

Email: humanrightsofficer@bp.com