Human Rights and Environmental Protection

We are committed to respecting internationally recognized human rights and the environment - also along our supply chains. We do this, among other things, by taking into account the requirements of the Act on Corporate Due Diligence Obligations for the Prevention of Human Rights Violations in Supply Chains (LkSG).

For us, respect for human rights and management of environmental risks is a continuous process in which we consider the human rights and environment-related risks and due diligence obligations of the LkSG as the guideline for our actions. We regard the protection of human rights as a central element of our corporate responsibility. From our point of view, it is our task as well as the task of our business partners to achieve the observance of human rights and management of environmental risks as a fundamental obligation together and holistically. We are committed to respect internationally recognized human rights and respect them in our business activities and along our supply chain.