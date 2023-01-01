Arno Appel, born in the Netherlands, graduated from Delft University of Technology in 1997 with a Master's degree in Petroleum Engineering.

Arno Appel has worked for bp for 23 years, 18 of which he spent in various management positions on major projects in England, the USA, Egypt and Indonesia.

Most recently, the 48-year-old engineer worked in the Production & Operations entity at the company's London headquarters.

As part of the global restructuring of bp, he built up the new entity there and played a key role in shaping it. P&O is considered the operational heart of bp and includes, among other things, the activities of the refineries.

Arno Appel has been the refinery manager in Lingen since 1 January 2021.

On the BP Europa SE board, Appel is responsible for production, including petrochemicals, logistics, research and HSSE standards.