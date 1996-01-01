Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. What we do
  3. bp worldwide
  4. Switzerland

Switzerland

Successful and growing businesses underpin our presence in Switzerland
Related websites (in German and English / auf Deutsch und Englisch)
bp Switzerland retail
Castrol Switzerland
Air bp
Castrol Edge lubricant being poured from the bottle into a silver container

What we do

bp can look back on a long and proud history in Switzerland. We are among the pioneers who have made mobility possible for thousands of Swiss people. Whether on land, on water or in the air - our name stands for mobility. 

 

bp (Switzerland) is a branch of BP Europa SE based in Hamburg and part of the global company. The Swiss know bp mainly from the petrol stations operated by our licence partner Oel-Pool.

 

Under the Castrol brand, bp distributes a wide range of engine oils, transmission oils and special products for the automotive, two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sectors as well as for the marine and aviation industries in Switzerland. Castrol is known as an international lubricant specialist with a worldwide reputation. 

 

Air bp is also active in the aviation business in Switzerland and is represented at all major airports with its aviation fuels.  

 

Our employees and partners

We employ people in a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone has an equal opportunity to contribute and bring innovative ideas to support and develop their work.

 

Community investment

bp is always committed to support the whole society. In Switzerland, we also do our bit to help non-profit companies, for example.

 

During the Corona pandemic in 2020, we made a monetary donation of 20,000 Swiss francs to the umbrella organisation Spitex Schweiz and granted the organisation discounts on all our fuels. Especially during the pandemic, the home care of people by the non-profit organisation Spitex has been essential for survival. 

Please use the contact details below to call or email us at bp in Switzerland. We aim to deal with enquiries as quickly as possible.

BP Europa SE

Hamburg

Zweigniederlassung BP (Switzerland)

6340 Baar, Neuhofstrasse 12

 

Phone: +41 (0)58 456 9111

Email: info@bpCustomerService.ch

Also on bp.com

Solar panels with text overlay: ‘Transformation hub’

Our transformation: ‘And, not or’

Energy Outlook 2023 – identifier

Energy Outlook 2023

Annual Report 2022 – photo montage

Annual Report 2022