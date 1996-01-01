Site Traffic Information and Cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking 'Allow all', or manage them individually by clicking 'Manage cookie preferences', where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. What we do
  3. Bioenergy
  4. Biofuels

Biofuels

Biofuels have an important role to play in decarbonizing hard-to-electrify sectors such as aviation, shipping and heavy road transport. ST&S brings world class expertise and resources to help bp secure the renewable feedstocks.
bp Biofuels Brazil

Biofuels will help to support bp’s plans to deliver sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel (HVO) to customers, helping to decarbonize transport. We also see huge potential for biofuels in the marine industry. By turning sustainable biomass feedstocks into biofuels and blending this with traditional marine fuels,  we can help reduce lifecycle carbon emissions in this sector.


Biofuels can be made from a range of different feedstocks – from organic waste to sustainably grown energy crops. These vary in availability and cost, as well as in the maturity of the technology needed to produce them at scale. 


We’re confident that biofuels can be sustainable, but not all are made equal – for instance, sustainable biofuel production must consider impacts on land use, food production and sensitive environments. We work with governments, NGOs, certification schemes and other businesses to help improve the sustainability of the biofuel supply chain. We support policies that incentivize and support investment in sustainable bioenergy.


We believe bioenergy production can be increased globally to meet rising demand using only non-food feedstocks, such as agricultural residues and cover crops like carinata.

Learn more

Bioenergy

Bioenergy - which at bp includes biofuels and biogas – is one of our five transition growth engines. It is a low or lower lifecycle carbon alternative to traditional energy commodities because it comes from renewable feedstock sources such as used cooking oil, sugarcane and gas captured from landfill sites.

Low carbon shipping

The shipping industry currently accounts for around 3% of global carbon emissions. bp shipping’s carbon plan sets out a pathway that aims to reduce the carbon emissions of bp’s operated fleet to net zero by 2050 or sooner, in line with achieving Aim 1.

Sustainable aviation fuel

SAF typically provides up to 80 per cent lifecycle carbon emissions savings compared to the conventional jet fuel it replaces.