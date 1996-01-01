Biogas is produced when organic material decomposes in anaerobic conditions. This organic material is collected from either animal waste or landfill waste. Using proven membrane gas separation technology, biogas can be processed to remove impurities and separate CO2 to produce pipeline-quality renewable natural gas (RNG), which is a lower carbon replacement for traditional fossil fuel-based natural gas.
We create value in this business by combining our existing biogas portfolio with bp’s projects and operations capabilities, and through our expertise in trading and optimization.
The biogas business serves as bp’s face to the biomethane market. This includes both physical biomethane markets, as well as for the environmental certificates traded under markets established by the U.S. EPA’s Renewable Fuels Standard, the UK Department for Transport’s Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation and other similar national schemes. We support clean fuel standards to help deliver the biogas and RNG that our customers and the world want to play a part in delivering the energy transition.
We expect biogas to continue to deliver significant value today and into the future – even as new pathways develop, including methanol and ammonia for shipping, E-fuels, and hydrogen.
Bioenergy - which at bp includes biofuels and biogas – is one of our five transition growth engines. It is a low or lower lifecycle carbon alternative to traditional energy commodities because it comes from renewable feedstock sources such as used cooking oil, sugarcane and gas captured from landfill sites.
Archaea Energy is the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. The Houston-based company was acquired by bp in late 2022. We specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities that capture waste emissions and convert it into low carbon fuel.
We are transforming from an international oil company to an integrated energy company. Our strategy is focused on three key areas of activity, which include our five transition growth engines. Our sustainability frame and the power of integration underpins and connects it all.