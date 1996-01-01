Visco with CleanGuard™ engine protection technology keeps your engine cleaner for longer. Your car runs better if the engine is kept clean. CleanGuard™ technology keeps your engine clean by preventing dirt such as carbon and sludge from sticking to sensitive engine parts and the vital oil ways. CleanGuard™ technology slows down the formation of carbon and sludge and wraps up dirt so that it doesn’t stick to the engine.
Visco 5000 5W-40 is suitable for use in automotive gasoline and diesel engines where the manufacturer recommends an ACEA A3/B4, A3/B3, API SN or earlier specification 5W-40 lubricant. Visco 5000 5W-40 is also approved for use in vehicles from a wide range of manufacturers, please refer to the specifications and your owner handbook.
BP Visco 5000 5W-40 is a premium quality full synthetic technology engine oil that provides: