Visco with CleanGuard™ engine protection technology keeps your engine cleaner for longer. Your car runs better if the engine is kept clean. CleanGuard™ technology keeps your engine clean by preventing dirt such as carbon and sludge from sticking to sensitive engine parts and the vital oil ways. CleanGuard™ technology slows down the formation of carbon and sludge and wraps up dirt so that it doesn’t stick to the engine.
Visco 5000 DX 5W-30 is suitable for use in automotive gasoline engines where the manufacturer recommends an API SN or earlier specification 5W-30 lubricant.Visco 5000 DX 5W-30 is approved for use in General Motors gasoline vehicles that require a 5W-30 lubricant approved to GM dexos1™ Gen 2 specification.
Visco 5000 DX 5W-30 is a premium-quality full synthetic technology engine oil with the following benefits: